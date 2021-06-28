Charlotte staple Zack's Hamburgers closing for good this week

For more than 40 years, Zack's has served its simple hamburgers and milkshakes to customers hungry for a simpler time in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Charlotte staple is closing its doors for good this summer, as Zack's Hamburgers will close this week after more than 40 years.

Zack's owner, George Demopolous, confirmed the closure to WCNC Charlotte Monday. The no-frills burger restaurant has been at the corner of South Boulevard and Scaleybark since 1975, and has been run by the Demopolous family all those years.

The restaurant is known best for the Zack's Special, which they tout as the "Burger of Burgers." Zack's is also known for its onion rings and classic milkshakes.

Demopolous told WCNC Charlotte the family made the decision to close down due to struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic.

News of Zack's closing comes less than two weeks after South End landmark Price's Chicken Coop closed for good. Hundreds of people lined up for one last box at Price's, including a Florida man who made a 400-mile drive to get Price's iconic chicken for the final time.

