'The new message center is part of a larger City initiative' | Zahra Baker Message Center ribbon cutting on Oct. 21

The city said the initiative's focus is to identify gaps in service and aim to increase the quality of life for citizens by using innovation and best practices

HICKORY, N.C. — On Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. the City of Hickory will open the Zahra Baker Message Center.

The message center is in honor of Invisible Disabilities Week. The center is a part of the city's Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities initiative. The city said the initiative's focus is to identify gaps in service and aim to increase the quality of life for citizens by using innovation, best practices, and collaborative partnerships.

“Once completed, the Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities will help guide City leaders on how to best serve individuals with disabilities with distinction via parks, facilities, libraries, non-clinical services, events, and recreation programs that fit the demography of the region, both now and into the future,” said City Manager Warren Wood.

The Zahra Baker All Children's Playground and Treehouse was designed to provide amenities that accommodate individuals with disabilities, including wheelchair-accessible ramps and rides, with multiple ground-level activities, educational and sensory elements, and inclusive play products.

“The Catawba County Partnership for Children wants to make sure that all families have access to resources they need, and this kiosk at the beautiful Zahra Baker Playground is one more way we inform the community about all of the services that are available for children and adults. We’re really proud to be collaborating with the City of Hickory on this initiative and appreciate their ongoing efforts to make our community stronger, starting with our youngest,” said Kim Holden, executive director of the Catawba County Partnership for Children.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts