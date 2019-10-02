BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A hiker lost in Blowing Rock has been found. He was lost in the mountains and reported missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Boone Police Department, Frank Sanady, 67, entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest around noon Saturday and spent the night in the frigid temperatures.

Sanady has been located uninjured. He is in a very rugged area well off the trail. A search is currently underway to rescue Sanady. Weather and terrain is making the rescue difficult, according to Boone Police.

Helicopter extrication is not going to be possible.

Updates will be posted here when available.