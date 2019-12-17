RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone could become $372 million richer as the Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise for Tuesday night's drawing.

In addition to the jackpot, players could win prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million depending on the type of ticket you buy.

Mega Millions offers players nine ways to win.

So far, two North Carolinians have won the Mega Millions jackpot, taking home prizes of $12 million and $57 million.

What To Do If You Win

Sign and secure your ticket : If you win, you must sign the back of your original ticket immediately to establish your ownership. Make sure you keep it in a safe place until you decide to claim your prize.

: If you win, you must sign the back of your original ticket immediately to establish your ownership. Make sure you keep it in a safe place until you decide to claim your prize. Get professional advice: It’s a good idea to contact financial and legal advisers to make sure you have a sound plan.

It’s a good idea to contact financial and legal advisers to make sure you have a sound plan. Take your time: You have 180 days to claim your winnings, which will give you time to figure out what to do with the money and how it will change your life.

