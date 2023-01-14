x
Lottery

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at east Charlotte gas station

The $1 million win in Charlotte was one of 14 won nationally as lottery players tried their luck at one of the highest jackpots in the history of the game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday the 13th was a lucky day for a Charlotte man who scored a $1 million win in the Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte, matching the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

MORE NEWS: 'Everybody dreams of this stuff' | NC teacher wins $1 million in second-chance drawing

One lucky player in Maine took home Friday's $1.35 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 13 were 30-43-45-46-61 and gold Mega Ball 14. 

According to the Maine Lottery, the ticket was sold in Lebanon, a town of less than 6,500 people in the southwestern corner of the state. The store, Hometown Gas & Grill, will receive a substantial selling bonus. The winner has not been identified. 

