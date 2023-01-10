x
Charlotte man nabs $200K prize playing the lottery

It's an early birthday present and a nice way to start the new year!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $200,000 prize was quite the start to 2023 for Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, and all it took was playing the 200X The Cash game.

"What an awesome way to start a new year," he said. "It really is still sinking in."

Lee, who turns 60 in a week, was one of more than 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He went to the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize, which adds up to $142,500 after state and federal tax withholdings. His plans with the money include paying some bills and possibly taking a vacation.

"Since we are pretty cold here in North Carolina right now, maybe I'll go somewhere warm," Lee joked.

The $30 200X The Cash game launched in March 2022, with six $5 million top prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. There are still four top prizes and nine $100,000 prizes up for grabs.

The game also includes four second-chance drawings to win additional prizes. Wednesday, Jan. 3 was the second such drawing. Each second-chance drawing features a $1 million prize, a $200,000 prize, and 25 $500 prizes.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says ticket sales raise more than $2.5 million per day on average for education. Last year, the state lottery raised $61.8 million for schools in Mecklenburg County. 

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. 

