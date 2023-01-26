Cabarrus County man wins $200,000 a day before wife’s birthday

Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man is $200,000 richer after taking a chance on a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said.

Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.

He said winning such an amazing prize the day before her birthday made it even more special.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



“It was definitely a nice birthday present for her,” he said.

Petrivelli, a 62-year-old mechanic, bought his lucky Ice ticket from the Speedway on Concord Parkway North in Concord.

“Lo and behold, I thought it was a joke,” Petrivelli laughed. “I didn’t think it was real.”

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

“We are redoing our house right now so this will really come in handy,” Petrivelli said.

