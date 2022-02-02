Charlotte woman takes home $444,351 in NC lottery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $444,351 jackpot, the North Carolina Lottery reports.
Beverley Stuart bought her lucky ticket from the QuikTrip on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. Her ticket matched all five numbers in the Jan. 7 drawing. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $315,534.
Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail store or through Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s drawing offers a $100,000 jackpot.
