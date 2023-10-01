Charlotte man wins $100,000 scratch-off prize

Balmore Bermudez took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man won big on a North Carolina lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials said Balmore Bermudez took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Bermudez bought his lucky Mega 7’s ticket from 786 C-Store on Milton Road in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

