Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store.
Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
"I was ready to leave the store but something just stopped me and told me to buy a ticket," Zick said. "When I scratched it, I saw I won something but it wasn't until I got home and my sister told me that I realized how much it was. I thought she was kidding."
Zick collected his $71,016 prize at the state lottery headquarters Monday. He isn't sure what he'll buy first with it and nothing is off limits.
"All I know is I can get what I want," he said.
Zick also plans to give some of his winnings to family and make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Platinum scratch-off game debuted in August with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three of the $2 million prizes and four $100,000 winners remain to be claimed.
