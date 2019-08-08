RALEIGH, N.C. — Thomas Frye of Charlotte said he bought the winning ticket for Monday’s $349,027 Cash 5 jackpot while out doing a good deed.

On Monday, Frye donated an old bed frame to the Salvation Army. On his way back, he stopped at the Adams Mart on East Independence Boulevard in Matthews and bought a ticket.

“I always use a combination of my own numbers and a Quick Pick,” said Frye, a retired real estate salesman. “But this time I decided to use all Quick Pick.”

Frye found out he won the next morning.

“I just kept looking at the tickets,” Frye said. “I had to check the numbers at least three times.

Frye claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $246,937. He plans to save the money.

“This is a big boost to our retirement,” Frye said. “It’s amazing to have this. I feel so blessed.