Charlotte man wins lottery jackpot after buying $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. — When Ehab Mayy bought his Cash 5 lottery ticket for $1, his odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 962,598. He is now one of the few people who can say he has won the lottery.

The jackpot for that night's drawing was $742,366. After the required state and federal taxes were withheld, Mayy took home $528,937 from the lottery headquarters.

Mayy bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play, one of two ways that players can buy a Cash 5 lottery ticket.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

