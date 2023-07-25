Charlotte man bags $200,000 scratch-off prize

Lottery officials said Lythe El-Hulu of Mint Hill bought his lucky Hot 5’s ticket from Stars Mart on West C Street in Kannapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced.

Lottery officials said Lythe El-Hulu of Mint Hill bought his lucky Hot 5’s ticket from Stars Mart on West C Street in Kannapolis.

He stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

FREE PODCASTS

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts