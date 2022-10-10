Charlotte man can renovate his house after $150,000 Powerball win

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,516.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thomas Pharr of Charlotte said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while and, after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, they can make that a reality.

“We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold this happens,” Pharr said.

Pharr, 67, bought his lucky $3 Power Play ticket for the Sept.17 drawing. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



“I had to look at it two or three times to double-check all the zeroes and then I had my wife look at it,” he said. “We were surprised and excited.”

Pharr bought the Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

“Forty dollars was the most I ever won prior to this,” Pharr laughed.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,516.

