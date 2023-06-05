x
Charlotte woman wins $5 million lottery prize

A Charlotte woman took a chance on a new scratch-off game and it paid off in a big way.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman tried her luck with a new lottery game and won a $5 million grand prize, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Monday. 

Faith Granwehr bought a $5 million Ultimate ticket from the Harris Teeter on South Boulevard recently and she got more than a good deal with her VIC card. When she scratched it off, Granwehr was lucky enough to score one of the five $5 million grand prizes. 

Granwehr opted for the cash lump sum of $3 million compared to an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years. After paying the required state and federal taxes, she took home $2.1 million. 

The $5 million Ultimate game debuted in March with five $5 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Granwehr was the first person to claim one of the $5 million prizes. 

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. 

