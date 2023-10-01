'Complete shock' | Charlotte woman wins $2000,000 on scratch-off ticket

Melissa Corano-Juarez bought her Ice scratch-off at the Raceway Amoco on Lyles Lane in Concord.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman won $200,000 after purchasing a $5 dollar scratch-off ticket on a whim.

Lottery officials said Melissa Corano-Juarez bought her Ice scratch-off at the Raceway Amoco on Lyles Lane in Concord.

“I was thinking maybe I was going to win $50, $100,” she said.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



When she got home and checked the ticket, she found a much bigger prize.

“I just scratched it off and it said $200,000, so I was just in complete shock,” she said, “I just started shaking and I was really happy.”

She said the big win also shocked her family.

“I told them and they thought I was playing around until I showed them the actual ticket,” she said.

Corano-Juarez visited lottery headquarters in Raleigh Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501. She plans to put the money in savings.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts