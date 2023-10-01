Charlotte woman plans dream trip to Paris after lottery win

“Since I was a little kid, I always wanted to go to Paris,” Sears said. “I think my mom instilled it in me.”

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is now planning her dream trip to Paris with her fiancée after winning $150,000 playing the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said 46-year-old Amie Sears of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won big!

“Since I was a little kid, I always wanted to go to Paris,” Sears said. “I think my mom instilled it in me.”

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Sears bought her $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Harris Teeter on Rea Road in Charlotte. She said the crossword scratch-offs are her favorite games.

“I like playing those because it’s entertainment for me,” she said. “It takes time to scratch every little letter.”

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts