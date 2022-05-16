A $2 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Chester still unclaimed

The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on the JA Cochran Bypass. The lucky player matched all five white ball with a Powerplay multiplier bonus.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTER, S.C. — Someone in Chester, South Carolina, has their hands on a Powerball ticket worth $2 million, lottery officials said.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Food Lion at the JA Cochran Bypass. The lucky player matched all five white number balls and paid an extra $1 for the PowerPlay, which increased the $1 million prize to $2 million.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11,688,054. So the person who bought the ticket (and possibly lost it) could be the luckiest and unluckiest person in South Carolina, all at the same time.

Lottery officials said more than 12,000 players in South Carolina currently hold tickets with prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings. Click here for information on claiming lottery prizes in South Carolina.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.