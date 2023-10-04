Cleveland County man trusts his instinct and wins $100,000 prize

He bought his lucky $30 Black Titanium ticket from Amiya Express on West King Street in Kings Mountain. He took the ticket out to his car to scratch it.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County man trusted his instincts and walked away with a winning lottery ticket!

On the way home from getting breakfast Friday morning, Larry Dunn of Kings Mountain said he had a gut feeling he should buy a scratch-off, and it paid off with a $100,000 win.

“I guess it was just instinct that told me to stop,” Dunn recalled.

He bought his lucky $30 Black Titanium ticket from Amiya Express on West King Street in Kings Mountain. He took the ticket out to his car to scratch it.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



“It shocked me, it really did,” Dunn said. “Then I went home and told my wife that I won. She was very excited.”

Dunn arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

He said he plans to use his winnings to help take care of his family.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Four $4 million prizes and 11 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

