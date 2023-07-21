Concord man wins $100,000 scratch-off prize

The man bought the $30 Black Titanium scratch-off from a Murphy Express.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man is celebrating after a $30 scratch-off ticket he bought won him a $100,000 prize.

John Durham bought the Black Titanium ticket from a Murphy Express on Concord Parkway South in Concord.



The Black Titanium lottery game began in June. So far, there have been six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,00 prizes, with five $4 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes still unclaimed.

After state and federal taxes, Durham took home $71,259 from the lucky scratch-off ticket.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

