x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Charlotte man scratches in for $3 million prize from new Fabulous Fortune tickets

He opted for the lump-sum payment, taking home about $1.2 million after required tax withholdings.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man's $30 bet on a new scratch-off ticket became a $3 million prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery made the announcement Tuesday. Carvent Webb is the lucky winner, who picked up a Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven station on Mallard Creek Road. Webb traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to collect his prize.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Webb opted to take the lump-sum payout of $1.8 million instead of the 20-year annuity option. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he left with $1,272,722.

The Fabulous Fortune scratch-offs made their debut in July with six prizes worth $3 million up for grabs along with 18 prizes valued at $100,000. As of writing, there are still two $3 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes to be claimed.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

The NC Education Lottery touts its money-raising efforts for education in the Tar Heel State from ticket sales, saying $2.5 million are raised per day. The state lottery also said $62.6 million in 2021 made an impact in Mecklenburg County.

Tuesday proved to be a major day for lottery players across the country and in the Carolinas, as one lucky winner in California netted the record-breaking $2 billion prize in the Powerball drawing. There were other big winners as well, including million-dollar prize winners in both North Carolina and South Carolina, and a player in Florida whose choice to use the Power Play doubled their winnings to $2 million.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out