Charlotte man scratches in for $3 million prize from new Fabulous Fortune tickets

He opted for the lump-sum payment, taking home about $1.2 million after required tax withholdings.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man's $30 bet on a new scratch-off ticket became a $3 million prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery made the announcement Tuesday. Carvent Webb is the lucky winner, who picked up a Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven station on Mallard Creek Road. Webb traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to collect his prize.

Webb opted to take the lump-sum payout of $1.8 million instead of the 20-year annuity option. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he left with $1,272,722.

The Fabulous Fortune scratch-offs made their debut in July with six prizes worth $3 million up for grabs along with 18 prizes valued at $100,000. As of writing, there are still two $3 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes to be claimed.

The NC Education Lottery touts its money-raising efforts for education in the Tar Heel State from ticket sales, saying $2.5 million are raised per day. The state lottery also said $62.6 million in 2021 made an impact in Mecklenburg County.