'I did cry tears of joy' | Gaston County woman can buy a new Jeep after winning lottery

“Our current Jeep has over 300,000 miles,” Withers said. “Now I can look to get me a brand new one.”

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman says she can now buy a new Jeep after winning big in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

According to lottery officials, Leslie Withers wanted a new Jeep Grand Cherokee for years. After winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing, she can now purchase a new Jeep.

Withers found out that she won the grand prize in Wednesday’s 2023 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing when she got an email notification from the lottery. There were more than 59 million entries in the drawing.

“It was just so unreal,” she said. “For years I’ve entered tickets into second-chance drawings but I never really expected to win anything. I just enter for the possibility of winning.”

Withers said she became emotional when she got to lottery headquarters because that’s when it started to really sink in that she won.

“I did cry tears of joy,” she said. “This is a blessing in so many ways.”

She arrived on Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,500.









