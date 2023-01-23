Gaston County man wins $250,000 playing the lottery

“I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr. said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after a $5 scratch-off purchase revealed a $250,000 prize.

Cobler, a 51-year-old machinist, bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the Walmart on Northwest Boulevard in Newton. He said he took the ticket home and started scratching it while watching TV.

“I was in disbelief,” he recalled. “I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be real.’”

Cobler arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $178,126.

Cobler said he would like to use the winnings to pay off his house, car, and save for retirement.

“Hopefully from here on out it will be an earlier retirement than I was expecting,” he said.

