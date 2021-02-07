NC man wins $25,000 a year for the rest of his life

Kerry Peay tried his luck on an online lottery ticket. It paid off!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man became a "Lucky for Life" lottery winner on Saturday. He played a game that will pay out $25,000 a year for the rest of his life.

Kerry Peay bought a Lucky for Life lottery ticket online. He beat the odds of one in 1.8 million to match all five numbers.

The Lucky for Life lottery pays out every year for the rest of a winner’s life. However, the winner can choose to receive the prize as a lump sum of $390,000. Peay decided to grab it all in one lump sum leaving him with $276,000 after taxes.

There are 10 ways to win Lucky for Life. The grand prize is $1,000 a day for life.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets on the web or through the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.