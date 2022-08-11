Huntersville woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

Officials said Marjorie Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Huntersville woman tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

Robert’s win was one of two $1 million wins in North Carolina in the drawing for a $1.33 billion jackpot that was won in Illinois the same night.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

