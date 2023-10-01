Mecklenburg County wins $182,073 playing NC lottery

Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing.

Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing.

Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.

Brandenburg arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $129,730.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

