'I just stuck with them' | Using same numbers for over 30 years, Huntersville banker wins $25,000 a year for life in lottery

“These are the numbers I randomly picked. I just stuck with them."
RALEIGH, N.C. — Antonios Gioulis of Huntersville has been playing the same five lottery numbers since the 1980s. This past Sunday, on Halloween night, those numbers won him a $25,000 a Year for Life prize.

“These are the numbers I randomly picked,” Gioulis, a banker with Wells Fargo, said. “I just stuck with them. I played the very first lottery week in Pennsylvania with these numbers, and I won a thousand bucks.”

Gioulis said his persistence paid off on Halloween night when he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website. His ticket matched all five white balls in Sunday’s drawing. 

“We had a great Halloween,” Gioulis said. “The kids were coming to the house and I said, ‘What the heck, let me play the numbers.’”

Winners of the game’s second-tier prize are guaranteed $25,000 a Year for Life. The winner can also choose to claim the prize as a lump sum of $390,000. Gioulis chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $275,926.

