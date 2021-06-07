Iredell County woman uses own numbers to score $100,000 Powerball prize

“I was excited when I found out,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tamathea Bustle of Statesville used her own set of numbers to win a $100,000 Powerball prize.

“I was excited when I found out,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Bustle purchased her winning ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the May 19 drawing to win her $50,000. Bustle’s prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

“I was in shock, I thought I was looking at it wrong,” recalled Bustle. “It didn’t seem real!”

Bustle claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.