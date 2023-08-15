Kannapolis woman wins $200,000 lottery prize with new scratch-off game

Four of the six $200,000 Lightning 7's grand prizes remain unclaimed.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis woman scored a huge prize when she took a chance on a new lottery game, officials said.

Traci Douglas purchased a $5 Lightning 7's ticket from ShopRite Markets on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis and won a $200,000 prize, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday.

After state and federal taxes, Douglas took home $142,501. The Lightning 7's game debut in June with six $200,000 top prizes. Four of those prizes haven't yet been claimed, lottery officials said.

Douglas isn't the only big winner in the Tar Heel State this week. A lucky Powerball player scored a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and the 2x multiplier. The odds of matching all five white balls is 1 in 11.6 million.

Powerball winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is for a $236 million jackpot, or $116 million in cash. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot at 1 in 292 million.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

