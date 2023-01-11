Lincolnton woman's lottery win means knee replacement surgery can be paid for

She won $150,000 from playing Powerball and plans to save the rest of it after her surgery is done.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A $3 Powerball ticket didn't just turn into a six-figure win for a Lincolnton woman. It's also become a way for her to get a double knee replacement surgery paid for.

Ronda Isaac used a digital Quick Pick ticket for Saturday, Jan. 7's drawing via Online Play in the official North Carolina Education Lottery app. She netted a $150,000 prize from it when her 3X Power Play multiplier was factored in. The 57-year-old mortician said she can't wait to get the surgery handled.

"I finally get my new knees," she joked. "When you work standing up all the time, that's pretty exciting.

Isaac, who was one of two lucky winners to win the same amount from the Saturday drawing, said she was shocked, saying "I've never won any big prizes before."

Isaac claimed her lottery prize at state headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday. After state and federal tax withholdings, she walks away with just shy of $107,000. Aside from the surgery, she plans to put the rest of her winnings into savings.

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Jan. 11, offers a $360 million jackpot, or about $188.7 million in cash. Players can try their luck for a 1-in-292 million chance of winning by buying tickets at a retail location if they wish. The more digitally-minded players can play online, including via the app.