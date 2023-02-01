Are the lottery jackpots getting bigger?

For the third time in the past year, we are about to see a jackpot of over $750 million. And it's no coincidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lottery jackpots are going up thanks to changing rules and high-interest rates.

For the third time in the past year, we are about to see a jackpot of over $750 million. And it's no coincidence.

For years rules have changed to increase the prize. Back in 2009, a nonprofit that runs lotteries nationwide allowed states to offer both PowerBall and Mega Millions lotteries. The move allowed the lotteries to get more customers and more money.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Then in 2017 Mega Millions followed Powerball's path increasing ticket prices and adding more number combinations. It made it harder for someone to win, meaning the jackpot can easily keep going.

And those higher interest rates are contributing to big prizes too.

Take this week's $785 million prize. You only get all that money if you chose to get paid out of 30 years. That money grows from investments in US Treasury bonds. That means the higher the interest rates, the bigger the estimated prize money can grow.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.