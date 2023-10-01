Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next

Great news, you just won the lottery! But now what? Here are some tips from State Farm to protect yourself and your winning ticket!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!

Before turning in the winning ticket

State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.

State Farm also says you should protect your privacy. Even though it might be tempting to tell everyone you know you just won the lottery, officials say it's best to just keep quiet.

"Keep it as much to yourself as possible, especially before turning in your ticket."

Once you have your money

Now that you have your money, what now? State Farms says you should immediately bank it. But don't just show up with a check for millions of dollars. Talk to the bank's upper management or private banking department ahead of time to discuss the best options for holding large amounts of money.

And while it may sound silly, you'll also need to set up a budget.

"Sit down with your advisors and take a hard look at how much you really have after federal, state and local taxes; what new annual expenses you'll have (for things like property taxes and upkeep and paying your financial team); and how much you want to give to charity."

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Maintain your perspective and sense of self

You know the old saying, "don't quit your day job?" Well, officials say you should actually listen to that advice.

Depending on how important work is to your sense of self, you may want to try a new career or go back to school to study something you've always been interested in.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts