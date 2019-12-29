RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC Education lottery will be sending 20 lottery players to New York City to New Year’s Eve parties in Times Square and for a chance to become the first millionaire of the New Year!
The players won the free VIP trip for two in the lottery’s Powerball New Year’s Rockin’ Eve second-chance drawings in August and September.
The players will join other Powerball players from across the country to celebrate in style! During the 3-night visit, they’ll get to see the Radio City Rockettes and take a Hudson River holiday dinner cruise.
On New Year’s Eve, they’ll attend an exclusive gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, featuring live entertainment and have prime viewing of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve party with Ryan Seacrest and the Times Square ball drop.
Right after the ball drops, for the first time, a special Powerball drawing will be held to make someone the first $1 million winner of 2020!
“We’ll be cheering on our players as we count down to 2020,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We’d love to see someone from North Carolina become the first millionaire of the New Year.”
Winners:
William Moore-of Advance
Johnny Green Belmont
Anthony Fortuna of Calabash
Leon Baker of Cary
Louis Quartochi of Claremont
Ruth Nohemy Galindo Oliva of Durham
Gary Bartlett of Goldsboro
Stephen DiBacco of Concord
Juan Hernaez of Fayetteville
Janet Herring of Fayetteville
Carl Wiesner- Fuquay-Varina
Barbara Jean- Turner of Hillsborough
Michael Martin of Linden
Patricia Hawkins of Marshall
Kristopher Loretz of Monroe
Rhonda Moyer of Raleigh
Peter McClain of Wilmington
Josue Acosta of Winston-Salem
Johnny Honaker of Clover, S.C.
Robert Dixon of Fort Mill, S.C.
