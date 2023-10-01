Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing.

“I was happily shocked,” he said.

Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.

Bass said right after he won he called his brother and sister to tell them he won the lottery.

“They didn’t believe me,” Bass said. “I had to keep telling them.”

Bass said he wants to use some of his winnings to help out his sister, who has had some health issues.

“I think I’m going to buy her a motorized wheelchair,” he said.

