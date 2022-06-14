Lottery winner to see parents for first time in 20 years

For one Bluffton winner, $300,000 means a heartwarming family reunion.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLUFFTON, S.C. — For a lottery winner in South Carolina, a major jackpot will allow him to see his family for the first time in many years.

The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that the winner in Bluffton plans to use his $300,000 winnings to finally see his mom and dad, who live outside the country, after roughly 20 years away.

"I'm so happy," he said, adding that he was also "very blessed" to have bought a winning ticket.

And, in beating 1 in 900,000 odds to win the "$300 Grand" game, he was also very lucky.