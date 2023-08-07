Brother and sister from Catawba County split $100,000 Powerball prize

They both plan to use their share of the winnings to pay for school.

MAIDEN, N.C. — You know what they say, the family that plays together, stays together. A brother and sister played Powerball together and, after winning a $100,000 prize in the July 24 drawing, they agreed to split the winnings.

Chanthavong and Daravone Boulany of Maiden bought the lucky $3 Power Play ticket from Hop In on Island Ford Road. The ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

They claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After splitting the prize, they each received $50,000 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, they each took home $35,625.

They both plan to use their share of the winnings to pay for school.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



