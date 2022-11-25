A dollar turned into $1.8 million in Thanksgiving Day Cash 5 drawing

The winner became the third largest in the history of the game.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone who bought a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing.

The lucky winner bought the ticket through the lottery's Online Play program. The winner became the third largest in the history of the game.

In order to win the $1,860,192 jackpot, the ticket matched the numbers on all five balls. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 962,598.

The largest Cash 5 jackpot win so far was on April 19, 2021 when two Charlotte women split a $2.1 million jackpot.

Since the jackpot was won Thursday, Friday's jackpot resets to $100,000.

Players can buy Cash 5 tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery's website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.