Twice lucky: Matthews woman hits big in jackpot years after $1 million win

The lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Matthews and matched all five white balls in Friday’s drawing.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The luck just doesn't let up for one Matthews woman who took home the NC Lottery jackpot after winning big years before.

Nha Duong won her second big prize last week when her $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $336,759 jackpot. Duoung had previously won $1 million on a Hit $5,000 scratch-off in October 2018.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $120,000.

