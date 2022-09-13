Charlotte woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

Celise Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman just won $200,000 after playing the North Carolina Lottery.

According to officials, Celise Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

