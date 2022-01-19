Mecklenburg County resident wins $4 million in Mega Millions drawing

The North Carolina winner is one of three nationally to win the largest prize in the drawing. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone in Mecklenburg County just got a whole lot richer.

A resident of Cornelius used the Online Play option to purchase a $3 Megaplier ticket and matched all five numbers to win $1 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $1 million prize quadrupled to $4 million when the 4X Megaplier hit.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October and has reached $347 million, or $239.4 million in cash. Do you have a ticket for the drawing tonight? #NCLottery https://t.co/f3f7itwVyv pic.twitter.com/bfsOxrYEbA — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) January 18, 2022

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $376 million.

The North Carolina winner is one of three nationally to win the largest prize in the drawing. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.