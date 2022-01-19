Mecklenburg County resident wins $4 million in Mega Millions drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone in Mecklenburg County just got a whole lot richer.
A resident of Cornelius used the Online Play option to purchase a $3 Megaplier ticket and matched all five numbers to win $1 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $1 million prize quadrupled to $4 million when the 4X Megaplier hit.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $376 million.
The North Carolina winner is one of three nationally to win the largest prize in the drawing. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
