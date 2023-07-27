Woman in Iredell County wins $1M in Mega Millions lottery

Lynne Lepley's $2 Mega Millions ticket won her $1 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Although the Mega Millions jackpot is still untouched, a Statesville woman won $1 million. Lynne Lepley claimed her prize Thursday at the North Carolina Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh.

Lepley's $2 Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls in Mega Millions July 21 drawing.

"It's a thrill," Lepley said in a news release.

She took home $712,501 after the required federal and state taxes were taken out.

The chance of winning the Mega Million jackpot is slim. NC Education Lottery said the odds are one in 302 million.

The Mega Million jackpot for Friday has reached $902 million.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

WCNC Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts