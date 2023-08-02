Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Charlotte area

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Pineville matched all five white balls to score a $1 million prize, lottery officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lucky Mega Millions ticket sold in the Charlotte area is worth $1 million, North Carolina lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The ticket, which was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville, matched all five white balls in Tuesday night's drawing, scoring its owner a $1 million prize. It was one of seven tickets winning at least $1 million nationwide. Tickets worth $1 million were sold in Massachusetts, New York, Wisconsin and California. One person in Texas scored an even bigger prize, selecting the Megaplier to win $4 million. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

No one claimed the grand prize, which has now grown to an estimated $1.25 billion. The jackpot is the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history. Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old from New York won the largest jackpot in the game's history. Johnnie Taylor won $476 million but opted for the cash option, taking home more than $157 million after taxes.

Four other Mega Millions players in North Carolina matched four white balls and the Megaball to win $10,000. Those tickets were sold in Greensboro, Newport, Raleigh and Sanford, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Once again we see that even if you don’t win the jackpot, great prizes can still be won playing Mega Millions,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said. “Make sure to always check your tickets carefully after each drawing since there are nine different ways to win.”

The next Mega Millions drawing for the $1.25 billion jackpot will be on Friday, Aug. 4.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts