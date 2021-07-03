Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million bought at 7-Eleven in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a new Mega Millions lottery winner in Charlotte after a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold, NC Education Lottery reported.
NC Education Lottery confirmed the lucky winner bought the ticket for Friday's Mega Millions drawing at the 7-Eleven on Freedom.
The ticket, bought for $2, matched the numbers on all five white balls, 8-31-32-34-45, to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are one in 12.6 million.
The ticket won the largest prize in the country during Friday's drawing, with a second ticket won in California also winning a $1 million prize.
The winner has 180 days to claim the prize. Players can try their luck and buy Mega Millions tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.