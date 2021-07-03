Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million bought at 7-Eleven in Charlotte

The lucky winner bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a new Mega Millions lottery winner in Charlotte after a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold, NC Education Lottery reported.

NC Education Lottery confirmed the lucky winner bought the ticket for Friday's Mega Millions drawing at the 7-Eleven on Freedom.

The ticket, bought for $2, matched the numbers on all five white balls, 8-31-32-34-45, to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are one in 12.6 million.

The ticket won the largest prize in the country during Friday's drawing, with a second ticket won in California also winning a $1 million prize.