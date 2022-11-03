$1 million lottery ticket sold in Iredell County

While no one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one lucky lottery player in North Carolina woke up a millionaire.

Example video title will go here for this video

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Iredell County, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Thursday.

The lucky ticket, which matched all five white balls in Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing, was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman, just off Exit 42 along Interstate 77 in Iredell County. As of Thursday morning, no winner has claimed the ticket.

It wasn't the only winner in the Charlotte area. At least two other lottery players won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing. Those wins were in Charlotte and Huntersville. Nine others also matched four white balls and the red Powerball to score a $50,000 win.

The odds of matching all four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000.

Nobody won Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, pushing the estimated jackpot to $1.5 billion on Saturday. That's just short of the all-time Powerball record of $1.586 billion in 2016. The new $1.5 billion prize is actually for winners who opt for an annuity, paid out annually over 29 years. Most winners choose cash, which for Saturday's drawing would be $745.9 million. But some financial experts say taking the annuity is actually the smarter choice.

The winner numbers for the Nov. 2 Powerball drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2.

Despite no grand prize winners, a handful of players bought $1 million tickets, including the North Carolina winner. Other new millionaires reside in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

In the 39 draws since Aug. 3, there hasn't been a jackpot winner.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.