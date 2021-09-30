He went out for milk. He came home with $200K.

Alexandro Acevedo bought a lottery ticket during a milk run in Monroe and won $200,000.

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man intends to take his daughters to Disney World after winning $200,000 on a North Carolina lottery scratch-off game.

Alexandro Acevedo went to the Food Loin on North Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to buy milk. He also bought a $10 Bigger Spin ticket, which he scratched in the parking lot.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Acevedo said in a statement released by the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m not too big on screaming. I’m usually a calm individual. But inside I’m going nuts!”

Acevedo claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings he took home $141,503.

“This is big news,” he said with a laugh as he collected his prize Wednesday, “like having another baby!”

In addition to a Disney World vacation, he also said he will pay off some bills and fund upgrades to his house.

Four $200,000 scratch-off prizes remain to be won, according to the lottery. There are also five “Bigger Spin” events available to win. Those latter winners will travel to Raleigh to spin a giant prize wheel for a prize ranging from $400,000 to $2 million.