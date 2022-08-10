North Carolina man celebrates $200,000 lottery win

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Alex Contreras took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery ticket win.

Officials said Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $62.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

