$700 million jackpot ranks as 6th largest in Powerball history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Powerball jackpot has soared as Saturday’s jackpot hits $700 million, the sixth largest in Powerball history.

A winner on Saturday could claim the jackpot as a $700 million annuity, or $375.7 million in cash.

Wednesday’s drawing represents the second time on this current Powerball run, which began on Nov. 21, that a ticket in North Carolina matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. The ticket came from the Food Lion on N.C. 50 in Garner.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



“What an amazing win on Wednesday,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said. “We hope to see more big wins like that in Saturday’s drawing. Good luck to everyone playing this weekend.”

Check out some numbers on how Powerball affects North Carolinians:

44,861: The total number of winning tickets in Wednesday's drawing

$15.9 million: The estimated amount raised for education on the current Powerball run

76: About 76 cents of every $2 Powerball ticket goes to education

