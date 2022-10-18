Rowan County family plays lottery together, shares $200,000 prize

Stefanick, a 48-year-old neurologist, bought his lucky Hot 5’s ticket from the Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue in Salisbury.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County family who likes to play the lottery together won big on a ticket!

Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him.

“I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for 5X the points on $5 scratch-offs so I got that one.”

“When I realized how much, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I walked out to the car in a state of shock and called my parents.”

Stefanick said he likes playing the lottery with his parents, Andrew Stefanick and Dunyia Stefanick of China Grove.

“I bought the ticket but we all play together,” he said. “Any major amount we split three ways.”

The Stefanick family stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim their prize. Andrew Raymond Stefanick received $66,680 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $47,350. His parents each received $66,660 and took home $47,336 after taxes.

Stefanick said he will use his winnings to do some home repairs.

The Hot 5’s game debuted in July with five top prizes of $200,000. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

