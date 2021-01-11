x
Lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 expires soon

The Cash5 ticket was purchased back on May 12 from a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heads up, lottery players in North Carolina! A ticket sold in the Tarheel State that's worth more than $500,000 is expiring soon.

The winning numbers are 5, 15, 16, 34 and 35. If the ticket is not cashed in by next Tuesday, it will expire. 

