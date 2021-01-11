Lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 expires soon

The Cash5 ticket was purchased back on May 12 from a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heads up, lottery players in North Carolina! A ticket sold in the Tarheel State that's worth more than $500,000 is expiring soon.

The Cash5 ticket was purchased back on May 12 from a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

The winning numbers are 5, 15, 16, 34 and 35. If the ticket is not cashed in by next Tuesday, it will expire.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts