Catawba County man wins $110,000 in lottery

Bowen bought his lucky ticket from KS Mart on Springs Road in Hickory.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Robert Bowen of Conover tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot in Friday’s drawing.

Bowen bought his lucky ticket from KS Mart on Springs Road in Hickory. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $78,113.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $135,000.

Were you one of the lucky players who got a Bonus Cash entry ticket with your #Pick3 or #Pick4 purchase? The fourth drawing is tomorrow. 1,000 lucky winners will be chosen to win prizes of $200 or $500! #NCLottery https://t.co/MwgxV55YML pic.twitter.com/RmSZheyXWI — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) March 28, 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts